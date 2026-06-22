Catholic World News

Change in Constitution could trigger civil war, DR Congo bishops warn

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo warned that a constitutional amendment permitting President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term could trigger a civil war.

“We believe that any attempt to force through such a process carries enormous risks, including the balkanization of the country,” the bishops said in a June 20 statement. “In a context where political rivalries increasingly take on ethnic and tribal dimensions, the outbreak of another civil war is a real possibility.”

The nation has experienced numerous internal conflicts, including the Second Congo War (1998-2003), the deadliest conflict since World War II.

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