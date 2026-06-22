Catholic World News

Change in Constitution could trigger civil war, DR Congo bishops warn

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo warned that a constitutional amendment permitting President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term could trigger a civil war.

“We believe that any attempt to force through such a process carries enormous risks, including the balkanization of the country,” the bishops said in a June 20 statement. “In a context where political rivalries increasingly take on ethnic and tribal dimensions, the outbreak of another civil war is a real possibility.”

The nation has experienced numerous internal conflicts, including the Second Congo War (1998-2003), the deadliest conflict since World War II.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon22 June
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

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The Church celebrates two Optional Memorials today: —St. John Fisher (1469-1535) and St. Thomas More (1478-1535). John Fisher studied Theology in Cambridge (England) and became Bishop of Rochester. His friend, Thomas More, wrote of him, 'I reckon in this realm no one man, in wisdom, learning and long…

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