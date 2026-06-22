Catholic World News

Pope prays for Day for Life participants in UK, Ireland

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name for the Day for Life, commemorated by bishops’ conferences in the United Kingdom and in Ireland on June 21.

“His Holiness was pleased to learn of the theme chosen for this year, focused on the wonder of the full humanity of the child in the womb, as well as of your efforts to support mothers and fathers who have suffered the loss of an infant,” Cardinal Parolin wrote. “His Holiness prays that all parents grieving the loss of a child, especially an infant, may find comfort and peace in the knowledge of God’s love for them and for their child.”

“It is likewise his hope that these parents find the support they need in the Church community and especially in a life nourished by prayer and by the Sacraments,” Cardinal Parolin continued. “In thanking you for your continued commitment to bear witness to the marvelous gift of life in all its grandeur and inherent dignity, the Holy Father assures all taking part of his prayerful closeness.”

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