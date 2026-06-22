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Court invalidates most of Missouri’s abortion regulations

June 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A Missouri judge ruled that over two dozen state statutes and regulations on abortion violate the state’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, approved by voters in 2024.

The ruling struck down licensing, admitting-privilege, and complication-plan requirements, as well as pre-abortion requirements, abortion-report requirements, and a physician-only law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Mon22 June
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

Image for Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts John Fisher, Bishop, and Thomas More, Martyrs; Opt Mem of St. Paulinus of Nola, Bishop

The Church celebrates two Optional Memorials today: —St. John Fisher (1469-1535) and St. Thomas More (1478-1535). John Fisher studied Theology in Cambridge (England) and became Bishop of Rochester. His friend, Thomas More, wrote of him, 'I reckon in this realm no one man, in wisdom, learning and long…

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