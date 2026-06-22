Catholic World News

Court invalidates most of Missouri’s abortion regulations

June 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Missouri judge ruled that over two dozen state statutes and regulations on abortion violate the state’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, approved by voters in 2024.

The ruling struck down licensing, admitting-privilege, and complication-plan requirements, as well as pre-abortion requirements, abortion-report requirements, and a physician-only law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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