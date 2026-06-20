Catholic World News

FSSP welcomed to 40th US diocese

June 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Arlington

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, announced that he is welcoming two priests of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) to establish a chaplaincy in his diocese.

The Fraternity, whose priests celebrate the sacraments in the extraordinary form of the Roman rite, are currently active in 39 U.S. dioceses. Mass is already celebrated in the extraordinary form at eight locations in the Diocese of Arlington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat20 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates on this date St. John Matera (also known as John Pulsano) (1070-1139). St. John was a native of Matera, Italy and in his childhood longed to become a hermit. As a young man, he worked for a time as a shepherd in the service of a monastery. His exceptional austerity,…

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