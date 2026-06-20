Catholic World News

FSSP welcomed to 40th US diocese

June 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Arlington

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, announced that he is welcoming two priests of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) to establish a chaplaincy in his diocese.

The Fraternity, whose priests celebrate the sacraments in the extraordinary form of the Roman rite, are currently active in 39 U.S. dioceses. Mass is already celebrated in the extraordinary form at eight locations in the Diocese of Arlington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!