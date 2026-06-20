Catholic World News

Detroit archdiocese forecasts suspension of weekend Masses at 90 parishes

June 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Sunday Masses could be suspended at 90 parishes of the Archdiocese of Detroit, according to models released June 18 amid the archdiocese’s restructuring process.

The archdiocese has 209 parishes, 483 priests, and 47 seminarians, according to the 2025 edition of The Official Catholic Directory. 299 of the priests are diocesan, and 184 are religious; of the 299 diocesan priests, 197 are in active ministry.

In 1968, the archdiocese had 1,373 total priests (763 of them diocesan) and 345 parishes.

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