Catholic World News

Shalom Catholic Community’s founder discusses charism with Pope

June 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Shalom Catholic Community

CWN Editor's Note: Moysés Azevedo, founder and moderator of the Shalom Catholic Community, met with Pope Leo XIV on June 19.

Azevedo “presented to the Holy Father aspects of Shalom life and charism, as well as some of the main initiatives carried out by the Community in favor of the evangelizing action of the Church, with emphasis on the work aimed at youth and human promotion,” the community said in a statement.

Members of the community, according to the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, “feel united by the call to be disciples and ministers of peace, on a journey of contemplation, unity and evangelization, marked by spousal love for Jesus Christ and an experience of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.”

Founded in Brazil in 1982, the community attained Vatican recognition as an international association of the faithful in 2007.

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