Catholic World News

Leading development banker meets with Pontiff

June 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian, video)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Ilan Goldfajn, president of the Inter-American Development Bank, in an audience on June 19.

Goldfajn, who posts regularly on X, did not refer to the papal audience in his posts of the day. As is customary, the Vatican did not reveal the topics discussed, apart from a brief video highlighting a gift to the Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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