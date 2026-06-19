Catholic World News

Help build the New Jerusalem, Pope tells participants in Borgo Dialogues

June 19, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today asked participants in the Borgo Dialogues to help build the New Jerusalem.

The dialogues, which took began on June 17 and concluded today, took place at Borgo Laudato Si’ in Castel Gandolfo. The Laudato Si’ Higher Education Center, the University of Notre Dame, Deloitte Switzerland, and Handshake Strategies helped organize the event. Vatican News reported that the dialogues brought together various leaders “at a pivotal moment in our world’s story to address pressing global challenges and drive meaningful action across faith institutions, the academy, civil society and the private sector.”

“In the face of the temptation to build the ‘Tower of Babel,” which represents the idolatry of profit at the expense of the most vulnerable and enhances the risk of dehumanization, we are called to contribute to the construction of the New Jerusalem, the civilization of love, in which love is the only guiding principle of economic, political and cultural life,” Pope Leo said during this morning’s audience, which took place in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

The Pope encouraged the participants to “bridge local insight with global responsibility and advance a process aimed at shaping courageous leadership, which is much needed today.”

“May the Lord bless your efforts and give you the grace to be humble builders of the New Jerusalem, the city of God, which offers living water to the thirsty, and care, recognition, kind words and hands capable of tenderness to every human being,” he concluded.

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