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Bolivian bishops welcome talks between government, protestors

June 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Boliviana

CWN Editor's Note: The Bolivian Episcopal Conference welcomed the announcement of talks between the government and protestors who have besieged the nation’s seat of government and other cities.

The protests “have caused shortages, economic losses and pain for thousands of families throughout the country,” the bishops noted. “The Church invites the faithful and the entire population to accompany this process with prayer, asking God for the gift of wisdom and concord for those who will participate” in the discussions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri19 June
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time; Opt. Mem. of St. Romuald, Abbot

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The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Romuald (951-1027) who was born in Ravenna of a noble family. He was the founder of the Camaldolese monks—one of the Italian branches of the Benedictines—in which the eremitical life is combined with life in community. He died in 1027, after a life of…

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