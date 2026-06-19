Catholic World News

Survey: Majority of new US Catholic converts desire truth, attracted by Church’s tradition

June 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A survey of 2,127 Americans participating in the Order of Christian Initiation for Adults in 20 dioceses in 2026 found that 68% were attracted to the sacred liturgy, 66% were “attracted to the longevity of the Church’s tradition over centuries,” and 65% were “attracted to the wisdom of a 2,000-year-old Church to help me navigate life.”

Even higher numbers were “interested in exploring a deeper spirituality / relationship with God” (84%), “wanted to grow in goodness and virtue” (77%), and “desired a deeper understanding of truth” (76%).

54% of survey participants were women, 55% had earned at least a bachelor’s degree, and 28% had no prior religious affiliation. 34% were from Gen Z, 35% were millennials, 20% from Gen X, and 10% were Boomers. 64% were white, 29% Hispanic, and 3% black.

The survey participants were almost equally divided into non-baptized catechumens, baptized non-Catholic Christians preparing for reception into the Church, and baptized Catholic “reverts” preparing for Confirmation and/or First Communion.

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