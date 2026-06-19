Catholic World News

Pope Leo to visit Peru in November, nation’s president says

June 19, 2026

President José María Balcázar of Peru met with Pope Leo XIV for two hours on June 18 and announced afterwards that the Pontiff will visit the nation for eight to ten days in November.

The Pope will visit Lima, Chiclayo, Piura, Cusco and Pucallpa, and possibly Puno and Iquitos, according to the announcement, which the Vatican has not confirmed. Pope Leo was a missionary priest in Peru in the 1980s and 1990s and bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.

President Balcázar subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“During the cordial talks, which took place at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and Peru, and the will to consolidate them,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office. “Attention then turned to issues of mutual interest, including socio-economic developments, illegal mining, the promotion of the common good and dialogue, as well as the commitment to social cohesion.”

“The discussion continued with an exchange of opinions on the regional and international socio-political situation, with particular regard to the phenomenon of migration, organized crime and the repercussions of conflicts.,” the statement concluded.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!