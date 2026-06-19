Catholic World News

6 beatification causes advance, including Spanish martyrs, New York sister

June 19, 2026

During a June 18 meeting with the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Pope Leo XIV approved decrees that advanced six beatification causes.

In recognizing the martyrdom of the Servants of God Juan Torres Torres and 19 companions, Pope Leo paved the way for their beatification. The 20 priests of the Diocese of Ibiza were slain out of hatred for the faith in 1936, during the Spanish Civil War.

The Pontiff also recognized the heroic virtues of five religious, who may now be styled venerable:

Father Júlio Maria De Lombaerde, M.S.F. (1876-1944), a Belgian missionary in Brazil who founded three religious institutes: the Daughters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Missionaries of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament, and Sisters of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament

Sister Mary Teresa Tallon (1867-1954), who was born and died in New York and founded the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate

Sister Maria Agnese Tribbioli (1879-1965), the Italian foundress of the Pious Worker Sisters of Saint Joseph; she is also recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Among the Nations for hiding Jews during World War II

Sister Clara Andreu y Malferit (1596-1628), a Spanish Hieronymite nun

Sister Maria Petra Giordano, O.P. (1912-2006), an Italian Dominican nun

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!