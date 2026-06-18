Catholic World News

Pope: Universities should be centers of respectful dialogue in divided world

June 18, 2026

In a divided world, universities should be centers of respectful dialogue, Pope Leo said this morning during an audience with members of the board of governors of Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Universities have “been longtime places of encounter, bringing together students and faculty to grow in wisdom through scholarly study and research as well as through the friendships and professional affiliations that naturally develop,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “While not always easy, universities must constantly work to ensure that opportunities for meaningful encounters remain available.”

“In a time that is often characterized by violence and pointed rhetoric, the members of your diverse university community can continue to be artisans of true peace,” Pope Leo continued. Quoting a sermon by St. Augustine, he added:

If you wish to draw others to peace, first have peace yourselves; be steadfast in peace yourselves. To inflame others, you must have the flame burning within.

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