Catholic World News

Children’s Rosary founder meets with Pope

June 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 17 general audience, Pope Leo XIV met with Blythe Kaufman, founder of the Children’s Rosary, and her son, a seminarian of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut.

“This lay movement, which she founded 15 years ago, is now active in 53 countries and promotes prayer gatherings for children in parishes, schools, and orphanages,” the Vatican newspaper reported. Kaufman and her son “presented the Pope with a book containing testimonies from many children who participate in this experience, as well as from priests who host the initiative in their parishes.”

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