Catholic World News

Pope Leo: The encounter with Christ is fostered in spaces free from abuse

June 18, 2026

Pope Leo XIV said that in order to foster an encounter with Christ, physical and virtual spaces within the Church need to be safe from abuse.

“I would like to invite you to reflect on how the first disciples, from the moment they encountered Jesus Christ, were captivated, and how that moment marked their lives in such a way that they embarked on a journey of conversion, to the point of giving themselves to Him without reservation,” Pope Leo said on June 17 to representatives of the Centro de Investigación y Formación de Protección al Menor (Center for Research and Training in Child Protection, CEPROME), a Latin American organization. “But that experience is not a thing of the past: we are all called to have that encounter with the Risen Lord and the opportunity to undergo a process of identification with Him. “

“This undoubtedly takes place through evangelization, and this is where your work comes in: for there to be a genuine experience of love with the Lord, we need safe spaces,” the Pope continued. “The encounter with Christ leaves a positive mark on us and leads us towards a life full of love and freedom, whereas the exact opposite occurs in situations of abuse, causing traumatic wounds that hinder and undermine a person’s spiritual and human development.”

Pope Leo told CEPROME that “an ever more determined commitment to prevention and a culture of care” for victims is primarily the responsibility of the Church’s shepherds; at the same time, it is “ a mandate for everyone in the Church, and some, like you, have taken it on even in the professional sphere.”

“It is my hope that all spaces within the Church, whether physical or virtual, may truly be places for a fruitful encounter with Jesus Christ, free from fear, suspicion or mistrust,” he added. “Brothers and sisters, I commend you to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary so that you may continue to work towards this dream and, increasingly, involve the whole Church community in it.”

CEPROME, composed largely of laity, is led by Father Daniel Portillo Treviso, a priest from Mexico. The papal audience was held on the occasion of its tenth anniversary.

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