Catholic World News

Pope, in message to climate summit, emphasizes faith, hope, and love

June 16, 2026

Pope Leo XIV emphasized faith, hope, and love in a video message to a climate summit that is taking place today.

“While to some, faith may seem to have little to contribute to questions of climate change and environmental protection, the religious dimension is in fact essential to address these issues adequately,” Pope Leo said in his message to the 10th Austrian World Summit, which is being held at Hofburg in Vienna. “Those who believe that our world was created by God and is inherently good are compelled to assume an even greater responsibility to care for creation, since this is the requirement of their faith.”

Turning to hope, Pope Leo said:

Frequently, however, in deliberations and negotiations about these issues, various fears emerge: fear of changing course, fear of losing power and fear of uncertain outcomes. Only by overcoming these fears can we work together to find the right solutions. It is here, I think, that religious leaders and communities can offer a special insight for supporting ambitious social and environmental efforts, for the Bible is full of examples of how people’s fears can be overcome by hope, which ultimately is a gift from God himself. In this perspective, then, despite the naysayers or cynics, hope can be a powerful driving force.

“I would like to stress the importance of cultivating a genuine culture of care for our environment, which includes what Pope Francis called ‘civic and political love,” the Pope added. “It is my hope that your deliberations will promote [a] culture of care and thus contribute to the civilization of love.”

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