Catholic World News

USCCB calls on EPA to revise proposed coal-ash rules

June 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The general counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the conference’s solicitor and assistant general counsel, called upon the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to revise its proposed revisions to coal-ash regulations.

“The USCCB respectfully urges the EPA to ensure that the flexible approach envisioned by the proposed rule does not come at the expense of the most vulnerable or the integrity of the environment,” the attorneys wrote in their public comments, dated June 8 and posted on the bishops’ website on June 15. “Where the EPA’s proposed rule increases the probability of harm to the common good or to the environment, the EPA should at a minimum retain the relevant restrictions until it fashions new rules that will not unjustifiably increase risk.”

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