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Bishops, superintendents among signatories of Front Royal Statement on Catholic education

June 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Five bishops and five diocesan school superintendents were among the signatories of the Front Royal Statement: Seven Cardinal Principles of Catholic Primary and Secondary Education.

Scholars from the Catholic University of America, Benedictine College, Belmont Abbey College, the Augustine Institute, the University of Dallas, Christendom College, and other educational institutions joined Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Bishop James Conley, Bishop Thomas Daly, Bishop Earl Fernandes, and Bishop Thomas Paprocki in signing the statement.

“The fruit of the Front Royal Education Summit, this statement emerged from two days of intense discussions at Christendom College among bishops, superintendents, scholars from numerous colleges and universities, educational leaders, and strategic partners,” wrote Bishop Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska. “We pray that these seven principles will provide a shared foundation to unify the various streams of educational renewal now underway in Catholic schools and to inspire a supernatural vision that guides the true integral formation of the whole child.”

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