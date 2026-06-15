Catholic World News

Plaintiffs in New York archdiocese abuse case weigh $800M offer

June 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: 1,300 plaintiffs who allege they were abused as minors by priests or lay staff of the Archdiocese of New York are weighing an $800-million settlement offer.

Under the offer, each plaintiff “can choose a one-time lump sum of $250,000 or go before an arbitrator to seek a higher payment,” The New York Times reported. “For any of them to get the deal, all must agree to take it ... If the settlement falls through and the archdiocese files for bankruptcy, it could set off years of uncertainty.”

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