Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich condemns cross burning

June 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago condemned the burning of a cross in the city’s Grant Park.

“Burning crosses, dramatic expressions of hatred designed to terrorize, were once sadly commonplace in our country,” Cardinal Cupich said in a June 10 statement. “Yesterday, we were reminded that the sickness of spirit they symbolize exists not only in the pages of history but in our present day.”

“Seeing a burning cross in one of Chicago’s most-visited public parks was shocking but not surprising,” he added. “We condemn in the strongest terms this action and affirm that hate has no place in our country, our city and our hearts.”

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