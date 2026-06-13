Catholic World News

Reaffirm commitment to multilateralism and international law, leading G7 bishops urge

June 13, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Ahead of the 52nd G7 summit, the presidents of the bishops’ conferences of the G7 nations issued a joint appeal, “Building Bridges for Peace, Justice and Human Dignity.”

The appeal calls for “reaffirming multilateralism and the primacy of international law,” “placing the human person at the heart of development and international solidarity,” “protecting children and young people in the digital age,” and “assuming a shared responsibility towards creation and displaced peoples.”

The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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