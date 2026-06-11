Catholic World News

Liberia’s bishops distance themselves from interreligious council’s support for abortion

June 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Live Action

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Liberia distanced itself from the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia’s support for a bill that would legalize abortion.

“While the Catholic Church shared some important values like justice, peace, reconciliation, human dignity, etc with our Brothers and Sisters of other faiths, we want to categorically state that we are not in agreement with the Inter-Religious Council in endorsing and requesting the passage of the New Public Health Bill of Liberia in its entirety,” the bishops said in a statement.

The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia then withdrew its support for the legislation, Live Action reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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