Catholic World News

Vandalism of statue of Christ sparks uproar in India’s Mumbai

June 11, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Bombay condemned the vandalism of a statue of Christ in India’s largest city.

“The Archdiocese of Bombay wishes to place on record its deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the recent acts of deliberate vandalism against sacred Christian sites within the city of Mumbai,” said archdiocesan spokesman Father Nigel Barrett. “Targeted attacks on the religious sentiments of an entire community [are] a direct assault on the spirit of peaceful coexistence that has long defined this great city.”

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