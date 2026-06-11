Catholic World News

178 abuse allegations lodged in Ireland in 9-month period

June 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Board for Safeguarding Children

CWN Editor's Note: Between April and December 2025, the Irish bishops’ National Board for Safeguarding Children received 178 allegations of sexual and physical abuse against clergy and religious, according to a newly released report.

The vast majority of allegations date from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s; only four date from the 2000s, 2010s, or 2020s (p. 10). In the majority of cases, the alleged abuser is deceased (p. 12).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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