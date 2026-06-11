Catholic World News

Colorado bishops criticize candidate’s use of Pope in ad

June 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Colorado Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Colorado Catholic Conference responded to a candidate’s use of a video of Pope Leo in a political advertisement.

“The Colorado Catholic Conference, as the united voice of the Catholic Bishops of Colorado, objects to the use of Pope Leo XIV’s image and words to imply endorsement of [Manny] Rutinel,” the conference stated. “Furthermore, the position of Rutinel on abortion, especially Rutinel’s recent co-sponsorship HB26-1335 and HB25-129, is direct participation in the grave evil of abortion and violates Catholic Church teaching.”

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