Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass in Sagrada Família, 100 years after Gaudí’s death

June 11, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in the famed Basilica of Sagrada Família in Barcelona on June 10, the 100th anniversary of the death of its architect, Venerable Antoni Gaudí (video).

The Pontiff also blessed the central Tower of Jesus Christ and visited the architect’s tomb (video).

In his homily, Pope Leo recalled that Pope Benedict XVI consecrated the basilica in 2010.

“This church is a single building made of many stones,” the Pope preached. “A house that grows steadily over the years following a single plan. We are all the living stones of this edifice, which has Christ as its foundation and crowning glory, its beginning and end. Much more than a monument, the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia remains a work in progress today, reminding us that the Christian life is always a journey, because it is a project that God is carrying out.”

Recalling that Christ said, “You will die in your sins unless you believe that I am he” (Jn 8:24), Pope Leo invited his hearers to turn to Jesus Christ.

These are strong words, which are by no means intended as threats or blackmail. They are an invitation to salvation—that is, a call to freedom extended by Christ, who desires for us the ultimate, eternal good. When faced with the threat of evil, the Lord is always with us, always on our side. “I am:” this is the Most Holy Name that God shared with Moses from the burning bush, revealing his unshakable faithfulness. As God made man, he becomes for us Emmanuel, the source of grace and forgiveness, of salvation and new life.

The Pope decried war, abortion, and the abandonment of the suffering:

“That is why, if we do not believe in Jesus Christ, we remain in sin, and not only do we die, but we bring about the death of our neighbor,” he preached. “Dear brothers and sisters, we cannot believe in Jesus and promote war. We cannot believe in Jesus and kill the innocent even before birth. We cannot believe in Jesus and abandon those who suffer, those who weep, those who flee from misery.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Dear brothers and sisters, the beauty of this church inspires us to learn ever more from our Master and Lord the art of living according to his Gospel. As we lift our gaze toward him, the crucified and risen One, let us commit ourselves to lifting up those who lie in the dust (cf. 1 Sam 2:8). And let us show in this way that the Sagrada Familia is the tallest church in the world, not so as to stand out in worldly rankings, but rather to guide the steps of the People of God who make their pilgrimage in Spain, with the Cross illuminating their path, like a lamp burning brightly as we await the return of the Bridegroom.

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