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Let us lay down our armor, as St. Ignatius of Loyola did, Pope says at Montserrat

June 11, 2026

Pope Leo XIV visited the historic Abbey of Our Lady of Montserrat and encouraged the faithful to imitate St. Ignatius of Loyola’s gesture of laying down their armor.

The Pontiff recalled that St. Ignatius, “in this evocative place, after a night spent in prayer before the Virgin, laid aside his knightly arms—a moment that marked the beginning of a new life in the service of Jesus Christ.”

“Let us contemplate Mary of Montserrat, who shows us Jesus as a helpless child resting in her lap, for here she is, alongside her Son, inviting us to love one another,” Pope Leo said during June 10 visit (video). “Let us lay at her feet today the armor that has gradually hardened our hearts. The Baby Jesus whom Mary holds in her arms wears no armor, and it will be He himself who, later, naked on the cross, will surrender himself completely to the Father to save us with the unarmed and disarming power of love.”

The Pope added:

Let us lift our eyes to Mary and implore her to help us arm ourselves solely with the weapons of God. As Saint Paul exhorts, “Stand therefore, and fasten the belt of truth around your waist, and put on the breastplate of righteousness. As shoes for your feet put on whatever will make you ready to proclaim the gospel of peace. With all of these, take the shield of faith, […] the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” (cf. Eph 6:11–17). Today, as pilgrims at Montserrat, let us express our sincere desire to reaffirm our service to God the Father, whom Jesus Christ has revealed to us, saying: “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me; and whoever receives me, receives not me but him who sent me” (Mk 9:37).

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