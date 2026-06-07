Catholic World News

Be missionaries of the Gospel, Pope tells over 600,000 young people in Spain

June 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV presided at a prayer vigil with young people last evening in Madrid’s Plaza de Lima (video) and challenged the Catholic youth of Spain to “be missionaries of the Gospel amid the material and spiritual poverty of our time, knowing full well that our faith is a way of life that is lived out in charity.”

Vatican News reported that over 600,000 people who were present at the prayer vigil, which included a performance from the 1971 musical Godspell (video, 36:00), papal remarks, and Eucharistic adoration (video, 1:25:00).

During his remarks, the Pontiff addressed six questions from young people. Asked which saints, along with St. Augustine, have helped him grow as a Christian, the Pope discussed the influence that St. John Chrysostom, St. Thomas of Villanueva, and St. Turibius of Mogrovejo have had upon him.

The Pontiff asked the young people to consider a vocation to the priesthood or religious life—and to marriage as well—and spoke about the importance of seeking silence so as to hear the Lord’s voice.

“I believe it is very important for each of us to cultivate the ability to be silent,” Pope Leo said. “Often we wear headphones, listen to music or seek distractions, and we don’t know how to be silent. I believe that it is often precisely in this experience of silence that God can speak to us or that we can discern God’s voice.”

In prayer, “do not be afraid to express what is in your heart,” the Pope advised. “Prayer is a free voice precisely because it does not speak in order to prove ourselves, to demonstrate that we are prepared or to make us feel important. When we become prayer ourselves, the Lord responds to us with his Word, who became man for us, demonstrating that he loves us with his whole being.”

The Pope also advised the young people to listen to the Word in silent Eucharistic adoration and to witness to Christ “through the authenticity of your lives.”

Pope Leo concluded:

Be human as Christ is human, the perfect man, the risen One who shares history with us in every age. In cultivating this mission, look to the Apostles, to the first Christians, who lived in a pagan world. Following their example, be missionaries of the Gospel amid the material and spiritual poverty of our time, knowing full well that our faith is a way of life that is lived out in charity (cf. Gal 5:6). This, dear young people, is the virtue that will change history the most. You can change history! Do it with love! Thank you very much.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!