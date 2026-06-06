Catholic World News

Vatican designates Philippine Padre Pio shine as an international shrine

June 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a May 25 decree, the Dicastery for Evangelization designated the Padre Pio Shrine in Batangas, Philippines, an international shrine.

Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, grants the dicastery’s Section for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World the authority to designate international shrines (Article 56).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat6 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Norbert, Bishop

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Norbert (1080-1134). Norbert was born at Xanten near Cologne about the year 1080. As a young cleric he resided at the court of the Archbishop of Cologne and then at that of the emperor where he allowed himself to be influenced by the spirit of the world. But he was won…

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