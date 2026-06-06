Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo: The Pope made us feel that Myanmar is not forgotten

June 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Following a lengthy June 5 papal audience with the bishops of Myanmar, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B., of Yangon said that “Myanmar is not forgotten, but always in his prayers.”

During the audience, which last nearly two hours, “we explained the situation, difficult situation,” Cardinal Bo told Vatican News. The Myanmar civil war began in 2021 following a coup d’état.

“At the same time, all the people of Myanmar, bishop, priests, religious and the faithful, they are very much having faith, they have resilience,” Cardinal Bo added. “In spite of the difficult situation, the Church in Myanmar is growing and being strengthened very much.”

Buddhism is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 57.9 million (map). Myanmar is 74% Buddhist, 9% ethnic religionist, 9% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

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