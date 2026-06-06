Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman previews themes of papal trip to Spain

June 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial, Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, discussed what he sees as the major themes of Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic journey to Spain: a correct understanding of the Church’s role in public life; evangelization through beauty; and the Christian response to migrants.

The trip “will be an important opportunity to recall the perspective from which the Church views politics and commitment to the common good,” Tornielli wrote on June 5, the day before the trip began. “Today, this perspective is far removed both from any form of political alignment and from any attempt, encouraged by secularist ideology, to reduce Christian faith to a purely private and interior experience.”

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