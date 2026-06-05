Catholic World News

Help lead society to a God-centered life, Pope tells German Catholic students

June 05, 2026

Pope Leo XIV told members of German Catholic student associations today that “human beings are always seeking God, and he has revealed himself to us as our Saviour.”

“It is not in spite of our activities, then, but precisely through what we do that we develop a relationship with God, which becomes a path to holiness,” Pope Leo said during this morning’s audience, which took place in Paul VI Audience Hall. “Yes, the cultural mission of Christians is to direct society and history toward this pinnacle of a God-centered life.”

The Pope’s remarks came at the conclusion of an address in which the Pope reflected on “the Catholic faith that defines you,” “the communion that binds us as disciples of Jesus,” and “the cultural activities you undertake.”

“In the face of the despotism and ideologies of the past, the Catholic faith has never been merely a veneer or a label, but rather a way of life to be shared in university and in work settings,” Pope Leo said, adding:

As all of you follow Christ, the only Lord and Master of life, you represent Catholic values in society not as those who carry partisan flags, but as representatives of the common good of humanity. In Germany, in Italy and throughout the world, the same Catholic faith strengthens our cooperation, without compromising with the trends of the moment, without placing individualistic preferences ahead of the common Tradition of the Church.

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