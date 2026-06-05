Catholic World News

Survey: 55% of US adults view Pope Leo favorably

June 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Economist/YouGov Poll

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of 1,604 U.S. adult citizens, conducted between May 29 and June 1, found that 55% had a favorable opinion of Pope Leo XIV. 23% expressed an unfavorable opinion, and 21% said they “don’t know.”

Kamala Harris voters (84%), liberals (79%), Democrats (79%), and college graduates (65%) were more likely to have a favorable opinion of the Pontiff than Trump voters (37%), conservatives (42%), Republicans (42%), and those with no degree (50%).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!