Catholic World News

Video surfaces of Vatican appointee saying it’s ‘wrong’ to believe all Jews should become Christians

June 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Following the appointment of Maria Montserrat (Montse) Alvarado as prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, a “video clip surfaced from 2022 of her stating it ‘obviously is wrong’ to believe ‘that all Jews should become Christians,’” LifeSiteNews reported.

Prior to her 2023 appointment as president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, Alvarado worked for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, where she served as vice president and executive director. She will succeed Paolo Ruffini, the layman who has led the dicastery since 2018, on November 1.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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