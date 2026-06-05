Catholic World News

Miami archbishop ordains 12 FSSP priests

June 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, Florida, ordained 12 members of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter on May 28 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Nebraska.

The priests of the institute offer the Latin Mass in the extraordinary form. Founded in 1988, the institute, in 2024, had 139 religious houses, 567 members, and 375 priests, according to the Annuario Pontificio.

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