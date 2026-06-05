Catholic World News

In Spain, 7 cardinals, 61 bishops implicated in covering up abuse, newspaper charges

June 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on El País

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Spain, a leading Spanish newspaper reported that since 1952, “94 senior Church officials have covered up complaints, protected clerics or silenced victims.”

“Of those, seven are cardinals, 61 are bishops and 26 are superiors of religious orders,” El País reported. “Two other cases are particularly striking because the accused [i.e., those accused of covering up abuse] are in the process of beatification.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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