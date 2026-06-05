Catholic World News

Record 14 bishops to attend March for Life UK

June 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: March for Life UK announced that a record 14 bishops, led by Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster, will take part in the march this year.

“It is hard to think of another event, or cause, that receives this level of support from the hierarchy of the Church,” organizers said in a statement. “Their presence demonstrates the primary importance that the Church places on this key and fundamental issue.”

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