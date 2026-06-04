Catholic World News

What the June consistory reveals about Pope Leo’s style of governance [New Analysis]

June 04, 2026

The program for consistory of cardinals scheduled for June 26-27 reveals several things about how Pope Leo XIV intends to govern the Church.

First, note that this will be the second “extraordinary” consistory of his pontificate, following a similar session in January. The College of Cardinals will be meeting for the 2nd time in less than six months, in each case to fulfill its primary purpose, providing the Pontiff with advice and counsel. Cardinals are not appointed simply to cast ballots in papal conclaves, after all; they are the Holy Father’s principal advisers.

Pope Francis created the Council of Cardinals as his sounding board, originally to help plan the reform of the Roman Curia, and later to act as his sounding board. Pope Leo evidently has chosen not to follow that example. Although the Council of Cardinals is still listed on the Vatican web site alongside other offices of the Curia, it now has no members. The terms of curial officers lapse with the death of the Roman Pontiff, and in this case the new Pope has not chosen to renew their appointments or name new members. The secretary of the Council, Bishop Marco Mellino, has been given a new post (as adjunct secretary to the Dicastery for Legislative Texts): a clear sign that the Council of Cardinals was no longer at work.

So when Pope Leo wants a wide-ranging discussion about the state of the Church, he calls upon the cardinals—all of them, bringing in a wide variety of perspectives from all around the world. The consistory is a more cumbersome body than the nine-man Council of Cardinals, but provides for much broader consultation.

As Andrea Gagliarducci observed in a recent article for the National Catholic Register, Pope Francis called ten consistories during his pontificate, but in every case the purpose was to name new cardinals; only in three cases did he schedule extra time for the cardinals to discuss church affairs. In fact some prelates complained that the late Pontiff was deliberately avoiding the sort of discussion and debate that Pope Leo now seeks.

Four working sessions

There will be no new red hats awarded at the June consistory (barring a last-minute surprise). The cardinals are summoned (as Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College, put it in a June 3 letter) “for mutual listening, discernment, and shared reflection on certain matters of importance for the life and mission of the Church at the present time.”

Specifically, Cardinal Re announced that the meeting would have four working sessions:

a general discussion of “the international situation,” with cardinals asked to speak about problem areas and signs of hope; a discussion of Magnifca Humanitas, specifically on sections 182—192, which focus on polarization and conflict, with the cardinals asked to reflect on the “outdate” just-war theory and the best means to safeguard world peace; another discussion of Magnifica Humanitas, this time examining the challenge of promoting the common good; and an update on the implementation of the Synod on Synodality, and an opportunity for “free dialogue” in which cardinals will be invited to speak on topics of their own choosing.

A new importance for the College of Cardinals

Contrary to widespread expectations, the liturgy is not listed as a topic for the consistory, although the first and last sessions will offer cardinals an opportunity to broach that subject. Similarly the illicit ordination of new bishops by the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X—scheduled to take place just after the conclusion of the consistory—will certainly be on the minds of the participants, but not on the official agenda.

The final session, combining a discussion of synodality with what promises to be a free-flowing conversation among the cardinals, will likely be the most revealing. Pope Leo has frequently voiced his commitment to “synodality” as a model for church governance. But his thoughts on the subject, especially his insistence that fundamental doctrine and discipline will not change, seem not quite congruent with those of his predecessor. The agenda for the June consistency—not to mention the fact that this 2nd consistory is already taking place—suggests that the College of Cardinals will assume new prominence in Pope Leo’s plan for collegial governance.

-PFL

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