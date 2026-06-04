Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman previews papal trip to Spain

June 04, 2026

At a press conference that lasted nearly an hour (video), the director of the Holy See Press Office discussed Pope Leo’s upcoming apostolic journey to Spain.

“Needless to say, expectations are high,” Matteo Bruni said on June 3. The Pope will encounter “a people living in a highly secularized society, yet one in which Christian roots remain deeply embedded in cultural references and beyond.”

The Pontiff, he said, will deliver 23 homilies and addresses, take part in a Corpus Christi procession, and inaugurate the central Tower of Jesus Christ at Sagrada Família Basilica on the one hundredth anniversary of the death of its architect, Venerable Antoni Gaudí.

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