Catholic World News

Ahead of papal visit, Spain pushes forward with reparations for abuse victims

June 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming apostolic journey to Spain follows a recent agreement between the Spanish bishops and government on the compensation of persons who allege they were sexually abused as minors by now-deceased priests.

Under the agreement, the Spanish Ombudsman reviews “each case through an independent team of experts and propose[s] compensation,” the Associated Press reported. “If no agreement is reached, the case will go to a joint committee with representatives from the Church, the ombudsman’s office and victims’ groups. If that committee can’t agree, the ombudsman has the final word.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu4 June
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Thursday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology today commemorates St. Francis of Caracciolo (1563-1608). Three things made him stand out from his wealthy Neapolitan friends: he was powerfully drawn to our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, he fasted every Saturday in honor of the Virgin Mary, and he had a generous love for the…

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