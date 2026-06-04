Catholic World News

Ahead of papal visit, Spain pushes forward with reparations for abuse victims

June 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming apostolic journey to Spain follows a recent agreement between the Spanish bishops and government on the compensation of persons who allege they were sexually abused as minors by now-deceased priests.

Under the agreement, the Spanish Ombudsman reviews “each case through an independent team of experts and propose[s] compensation,” the Associated Press reported. “If no agreement is reached, the case will go to a joint committee with representatives from the Church, the ombudsman’s office and victims’ groups. If that committee can’t agree, the ombudsman has the final word.”

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