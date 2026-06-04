Catholic World News

Indiana, Tennessee declare June to be Nuclear Family Month

June 04, 2026

Indiana and Tennessee have designated June as Nuclear Family Month—one by gubernatorial proclamation, the other following legislative votes.

“As a father of four and grandfather of seven, I have seen firsthand the impact that loving, committed families can have across multiple generations,” said Gov. Mike Braun of Indiana. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this proclamation recognizes the important role families play in shaping the future of our state and our country.”

In April 2026, Gov. Bill Lee signed a resolution declaring June to be Nuclear Family Month. The resolution was approved by lopsided majorities in the state house (72-14) and senate (26-4). With the resolution introduced over a year earlier (in February 2025), it officially declared June 2025 to be Nuclear Family Month.

“Tennessee’s values do not align with the humanistic, globalist ideologies of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and like-minded organizations that fight for population control through the means of promoting sterilization and abortion practices,” the resolution states. “The nuclear family is God’s perfect design for humanity and is aligned with the long-held traditional values of Tennessee.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!