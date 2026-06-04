Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy removes Msgr. Rossetti, prominent exorcist

June 04, 2026

Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C., announced on June 3 that he had removed Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, a famed exorcist, “as an exorcist of the Archdiocese of Washington, and ended all affiliation between the archdiocese and the Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal located in Washington, D.C.”

“Statements made by Monsignor Rossetti linking UFOs to demonic presence and the Center’s recent use of social media gravely undermine the Church’s very precise teaching on the devil, demons and exorcism,” Cardinal McElroy added.

Cardinal McElroy’s announcement followed the posting of a YouTube video in which Msgr. Rossetti said that “many, if not most, [UFO] sightings are, in fact, demons,” and that they “can do things that we can’t do, such [as] the speed and all sorts of things that human beings can’t do.”

Msgr. Rossetti, who has 148,000 followers on Instagram and 142,000 followers on YouTube, issued the following statement:

I am saddened by the decision of the Archdiocese of Washington to cut its affiliation with St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal (SMC). I ask forgiveness for any ways that I have not been faithful to the teachings of the Church’s Magisterium, particularly in the cited video on “aliens and the demonic”. I believe it is of the utmost importance to be obedient to the Church and I will continue to endeavor to subject all that I do and the Center to be thus obedient. Also, I will continue to encourage all to do so as well. As I often say: “Stay in the Boat!”, that is, stay in the barque of Peter, it will lead you safely home. I am grateful for 19 years of ministering in the Archdiocese of Washington as its exorcist and I thank the Archdiocese for its support and blessing all these years. We will remember the Cardinal and all in ADW in our prayers for its important ministry. SMC plans to continue its ministry elsewhere.

Msgr. Rossetti is also a professor at the Catholic University of America. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse, New York, in 1984.

From 1997 to 2009. Msgr. Rossetti was president of the Saint Luke Institute in Maryland. The treatment center has been the subject of criticism for its treatment of priests who sexually abused minors.

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