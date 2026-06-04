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Pope recalls that June is the month of the Sacred Heart

June 04, 2026

Pope Leo XIV reminded pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that June is the month dedicated to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

During his June 3 general audience, Pope Leo said to Portuguese-speaking pilgrims:

Dear brothers and sisters, in this month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, let us draw near to the source of God’s mercy and tenderness, so that the Risen One may transform our hearts, making them more patient, generous and compassionate, May the Lord bless you!

The Vatican did not include these words of the Pontiff in its English translation of the audience.

 

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