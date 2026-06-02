Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese prods parishes to file for bankruptcy

June 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, is encouraging all of the individual parishes in the diocese to file jointly for bankruptcy.

Diocesan officials hope that what is described as “rapid prepackage bankruptcy” will allow the diocese itself to emerge more quickly from six years of bankruptcy proceedings.

The diocese said in a statement:

In furtherance of the efforts of all Parishes within the Diocese to achieve a fair and just resolution of abuse claims, and in an effort to bring the bankruptcy proceedings of the Diocese of Buffalo to a successful conclusion, a revised Chapter 11 plan that soon will be filed by the Diocese provides that all parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo will file ‘rapid prepackaged bankruptcy’ cases immediately before a hearing on confirmation of the plan.



This will happen if and only if sufficient votes are received for approval of the plan. This approach has the support of pastors and the Diocese.

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