Catholic World News

Report details allegations against priests who were University of Notre Dame dorm rectors

June 01, 2026

The University of Notre Dame released an external report, commissioned by the university, into allegations against Father Thomas King, C.S.C., a priest who served as rector of a male residence hall from 1980 to 1997.

The investigation found “that in the 1990s, under the guise of concern about students’ health,” Father Krieg induced students to become immodest, purportedly to obtain accurate weight measures.

“15 individuals who were credibly subjected to Fr. King’s weighing scheme,” the report continued. “Multiple individuals, some of whom were weighed, were sexually touched or assaulted by Fr. King, both at Notre Dame and after he left.”

The report faulted the University of Notre Dame’s initial response to allegations when it learned about them in 2018:

Since 2018, the University did not recognize the reported conduct to be at a minimum boundary crossing and, more seriously, grooming behavior because the weighing scheme was not properly understood as sexual and did not include touching or specific sexual assault. This limited opportunities for Notre Dame to learn the full extent of Fr. King’s past sexual abuse earlier.

The report also described rituals involving nudity that took place at the residence hall under Father King’s leadership, as well as allegations of homosexual assault committed by students there.

Father King later faced allegations in subsequent assignments, including a parish assignment in Michigan. Since 2020, he has been in residence at Holy Cross House, an assisted-living facility for members of his community, the Congregation of the Holy Cross.

The report also discussed allegations against Father David Porterfield, C.S.C., a residence hall rector who resigned in 1983 after an abuse allegation.

Father Porterfield was soon rehired by the university as an assistant rector at another residence hall, according to the report. In 1985, he was named an assistant director of admissions.

In 2003, when Father Porterfield was accused of propositioning a student in 1985, his order appointed him assistant superior at Holy Cross House and then superior at Fatima House, a religious retirement home, according to the report. In 2018, he was accused of sending inappropriate text messages.

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