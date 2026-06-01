Catholic World News

Be servants of others, Pope tells students, staff of Villa Nazareth

June 01, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received students, staff, alumni, and friends of Villa Nazareth, a university residence in Rome for students of limited economic means, and encouraged them to serve others.

Founded by Cardinal Domenico Tardini in 1946, Villa Nazareth originally provided room, board, and education to 60 orphans. It now provides spiritual and cultural formation, among other services.

“The Gospel episode of the washing of the feet and the parable of the Good Samaritan help us to understand what the lifestyle of a disciple of the Lord should be: we are called not to be served but to serve, attentive to every man or woman we meet on our way, to offer concrete gestures of love,” Pope Leo said during the audience (video), which took place on May 30 in the Hall of Benediction of the Apostolic Palace.

The Pope also called upon the staff of Villa Nazareth to make it a “hearth and forge of Christian thought, where the convergence of intellectual, moral, and economic efforts of men and women from different generations and walks of life contributes to the deepening, growth, and dissemination of a culture ever more enlightened by the teachings of the Gospel.”

During his address, the Pontiff recalled prelates who were significant in the history of Villa Nazareth, including Cardinal Tardini, Cardinal Antonio Samorè, and Cardinal Achille Silvestrini.

Prior to the papal audience, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated Mass for Villa Nazareth’s eightieth anniversary.

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