Catholic World News

Pope recalls ‘chorus of prayers for peace’ as Marian month of May ends

May 31, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the conclusion of the month of May, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“In this month of May, a united chorus of prayers for peace has resounded throughout the Church,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “Above all, through the prayer of the Holy Rosary—like an unbroken chain—the peoples ravaged by war have been entrusted to the intercession of the Virgin Mary.”

“May Divine Wisdom enlighten the consciences of those in authority and guide their decisions toward a sincere search for a just and lasting peace,” Pope Leo added.

Before greeting various groups of pilgrims, the Pope also recalled the 25th Day of Relief, organized by Italy’s Ministry of Health.

“I offer my spiritual closeness to the sick and those who care for them; and I thank and encourage all who promote a culture of solidarity and care,” Pope Leo said.

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