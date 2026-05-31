Catholic World News

Welcome the life of the Triune God, Pope Leo says on Trinity Sunday

May 31, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today invited pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square to welcome the life of the Triune God, a life “given to us in Christ Jesus.”

“This life is a dynamic, inexhaustible and faith communion that draw us in,” Pope Leo said during his midday Angelus address (video) on Trinity Sunday. “Indeed, the Spirit who unites the Father and the Son has been poured into our hearts. In this way, the Church becomes a sacrament of communion, a place of encounter, love and life where heaven and earth already touch.”

Reflecting on Nicodemus’ encounter with Jesus, recounted in today’s Gospel reading at Mass (John 3:16-18), the Pope said that “when Jesus spoke about the Holy Spirit, Nicodemus’ interior darkness was illuminated with the truth—the same truth that resounds throughout the Church in our celebration of today’s feast: ‘God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.’“

“Dear brothers and sisters, in the Mystery of God—Father, Son and Holy Spirit—we are at home, just as Nicodemus felt at ease when he was in Jesus’ presence,” Pope Leo commented. “The life of God is marvelous and captivating; it gives peace to our heart, which is often very restless, and it allows us to encounter our brothers and sisters in the joy of the Spirit. The Trinity helps us to love everyone and everything: we discover that every creature is made for communion, relationship and encounter.”

The Pope concluded:

Today, dear brothers and sisters, is a day of celebration. God’s feast is also ours. For this reason, Saint Paul wrote to the Corinthians, saying: Rejoice, strive for perfection, encourage one another, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you (cf. 2 Cor 13:11). And now, with the prayer of the Angelus, we turn to the Virgin Mary: like her “yes” to the Divine will, may our “yes” to the love of the Most Holy Trinity also bear fruit.

The Pontiff then recited, in Latin, the Angelus, the Minor Doxology (three times), and the prayer for the faithful departed, before imparting his blessing.

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