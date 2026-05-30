Catholic World News

Welcoming the persecuted as refugees makes America great, USCCB committee chairman says

May 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration said that “offering refuge to the world’s vulnerable and persecuted is a founding principle of our country and it is uniquely what makes this country great.”

“For decades, the United States was known for offering this opportunity, not favoring one particular group, but granting relief in accordance with our laws, our shared values, and the national interest,” Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, Texas, said after the Trump administration announced the admission of 10,000 Afrikaners from South Africa. “Today, however, that is sadly not the case.”

“We appreciate the Administration’s acknowledgement that our country can continue to resettle refugees, and we renew our call for resettlement to be extended further to others in need, including those persecuted on the basis of their faith, the likes of whom have no access to refuge in our country at this time,” Bishop Cahill added.

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