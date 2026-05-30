Catholic World News

Pope says polarization, war recall St. Augustine’s City of Man

May 30, 2026

Pope Leo XIV linked contemporary wars, polarization, and division to St. Augustine’s description of the City of Man.

Addressing participants in a conference organized by the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, Pope Leo said this morning that the saint’s descriptions of the City of Man and the City of God “continue to characterize not only the human heart, but also the civilizations that we create.”

The Pope explained:

The City of Man, built on pride and love of oneself, is marked by selfish individualism. The City of God, built on love of God unto selflessness, and the cultivation of relationships, is what makes it truly possible to build a civilization of love. In this light, we can discover that what lies behind the crisis of contemporary democracies and the weakening of multilateralism is, in fact, an anthropological crisis that stems from having largely forgotten about the Creator. Far from despairing however, we are called to do our part, remembering that “the civilization of love will not arise from a single or spectacular gesture, but from the sum total of small and steadfast acts of fidelity that serve as a bulwark against dehumanization” (Magnifica Humanitas 213).

“Another aspect of fostering and working toward an authentic civilization of love is dialogue—a dialogue grounded in truth that recognizes and values the shared humanity of every person,” the Pope continued. “Indeed, bearing in mind the innate dignity of every individual allows selfishness and particular interests to be overcome in favor of the common good.”

“This same dignity also provides the context in which we can speak of a healthy pluralism that recognizes the wealth of contributions that come from people of diverse backgrounds and which leads to peaceful coexistence,” Pope Leo added.

The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation is named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical letter. The audience with participants in the foundation’s conference took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

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